Pepe scored twice for Arsenal in Wednesday's game against Crystal Palace

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes forward Nicolas Pepe has "come a long way" after an inconsistent start to his Gunners career.

Pepe signed for the Premier League club in 2019 for £72m from Lille in France.

The Ivory Coast international, 25, was previously described by Arteta as a "free spirit" who "needed guidance" but has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season.

"He wants to work and he wants to be the best," Arteta said.

"When that happens and he has the talent that he has, I think it's a really good mixture."

When asked if Pepe had now settled, Arteta said: "I'm very encouraged and positive to think that way for two reasons.

"One, because he's come a long way, in terms of the consistency of what he's producing in games. Not only in the Premier League but what he's done in Europe this season.

"And the second one, because of his serious mindset. He wants to look at every action, he wants to look at every post-match reflection we do with him individually."

Pepe has six goals in the Europa League and eight in the Premier League this season, including two in a 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Arsenal are still in contention to qualify for the Europa Conference League, but need a win against Brighton on Sunday, coupled with Tottenham and Everton dropping points, to gain a seventh-place finish.