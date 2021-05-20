Last updated on .From the section Irish

No fans will be allowed inside the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for the game against St Patrick's Athletic on Monday

League of Ireland Premier Division: Waterford v Derry City Venue: Waterford Regional Sports Centre Date: Friday, 21 May Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live coverage on Foyle Digital, Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website from 17:30 BST

Derry City have revealed that no spectators will be permitted to attend their League of Ireland Premier Division game against St Patrick's Athletic at the Brandywell on Monday.

The club had hoped to accommodate supporters after the Northern Ireland Executive announced last week that up to 500 spectators could attend outdoor sporting events from Monday 24 May.

The decision has been made based on the high rates of Covid-19 transmission in the city currently "in the interest of the health and safety of supporters".

In a statement released on Thursday, Derry City explained that they had been in consultation with the Public Health Authority (PHA) and Derry City/Strabane Council in the past few days.

"Based on the current high rates of Covid-19 transmission in the city, the Medical Director at the PHA has recommended that supporters should not be permitted to attend at this time," the statement from the club read.

"In the interest of the health and safety of supporters, players and staff it has been agreed therefore that Monday night's match should remain behind closed doors.

"We will continue to discuss a way forward with the relevant public authorities and will keep supporters informed of progress."

After facing St Pat's, Derry's next home match is against Bohemians on 11 June.

'Players have set their own standards'

The Candystripes, who lie eighth in the table, are away to Waterford in a Premier Division encounter on Friday 21 May, with a 17:45 BST kick-off.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side will hope to build on their encouraging 1-1 draw with champions Shamrock Rovers last weekend against the bottom side in the division, who will have new manager Marc Bircham in charge for the first time.

"The players set their own standards at Shamrock Rovers last week and now anything less isn't acceptable," said Higgins.

"We went to the home of the champions and put on a brave and courageous performance with some good quality too.

"We go to Waterford demanding the same and fully focused on picking up the three points.

"They will have a new manager with new ideas and I'm sure he will get a bounce from his players but we will concentrate on ourselves, prepare in the right manner and try to keep up our momentum away from home."

Meanwhile highly-rated Joe Hodge's injury-hit loan spell at the club has ended as he has returned to Manchester City.