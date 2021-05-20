Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Matty Pearson joined Luton from Barnsley in June 2018

Matty Pearson will join Huddersfield Town from fellow Championship side Luton Town when his contract expires on July 1.

The centre-back has agreed a three-year deal with the Terriers with an option of a further 12 months.

Pearson, 27, played 40 league games for the Hatters this campaign.

"He has good experience in the Championship, and has played many minutes over the last two seasons," said Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan.

"He's a big presence, good in the air, strong in the tackle, and what really stands out is his competitive character.

"He gives us extra versatility in defence as he can play as a right centre-back in a three or just with the left centre-back in a back four. We look forward to working with him."

