Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Defender Tom Lees made 274 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday

Relegated Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have announced the release of several long-serving players.

Keiren Westwood and Tom Lees - both of whom have been at the club for seven years - are among 10 leaving.

The Owls' relegation to League One was confirmed following a 3-3 draw against Derby on the last day of the season.

Wednesday have activated one-year extensions to retain Ciaran Brennan, Alex Hunt and Sam Hutchinson, with Osaze Urhoghide offered a new deal.

Liam Shaw has declined the offer of a new contract, having previously confirmed his move to Celtic in March.

Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Elias Kachunga, Matt Penney, Moses Odubajo, Joey Pelupessy, Adam Reach and Jordan Rhodes are the other players leaving Hillsborough.

Loanees Izzy Brown and Jack Marriott have returned to their parent clubs.