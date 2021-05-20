Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Eric Winstanley was given a testimonial match by Barnsley against Manchester United in November 2001

Barnsley legend Eric Winstanley has died at the age of 76, the Championship club have announced.

A centre-half, Winstanley made 461 appearances during an 11-year spell with the Tykes and remains the youngest player to lead the club after being handed the captaincy aged 19.

Winstanley also played more than 100 times during a spell at Chesterfield.

He returned to Barnsley as a coach and assisted Danny Wilson as the Tykes were promoted to the Premier League in 1997.

"Our thoughts are with his partner and the fantastic Winstanley family at this difficult time," the club said.

The Tykes say they will look to honour Winstanley's memory when they take on Swansea City in Saturday's Championship play-off final second leg at the Liberty Stadium.