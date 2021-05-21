Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hibs and St Johnstone will contest the Scottish Cup final at an empty Hampden on Saturday

Scottish Cup final: St Johnstone v Hibernian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 22 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Hibernian and St Johnstone have urged their fans to abide by government restrictions and not gather in large groups for the Scottish Cup final.

Saturday's showpiece will be held at an empty Hampden after plans to allow a small crowd were shelved when Glasgow remained in level two of lockdown.

The final comes a week after Rangers fans' title celebrations caused disorder in Glasgow city centre.

Police Scotland have warned both sets of fans to avoid mass gatherings.

In a letter to Hibs fans, the club's owner Ron Gordon wrote: "Please cheer the team on, but do it with your friends and family and within government restrictions that are there to protect us all.

"Let's not be part of anything that risks the progress made in tackling the pandemic."

Larges gatherings are forbidden under the Scottish government's current Covid-19 restrictions, with all of mainland Scotland in level two bar Glasgow and Moray.

In a message to St Johnstone supporters, chairman Steve Brown said: "It's vital for the health and wellbeing of all that fans should not gather in large groups and that everyone sticks to the regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Physical distancing must be maintained between members of different households if watching the game in a hospitality setting.

"Also, if watching the game at home with friends, you must do so in accordance with the regulations (six people from three households indoors)."

Police Scotland described the scenes in Glasgow last weekend as "disgraceful", and have echoed the cup finalists' appeal for supporters to adhere to regulations.

"It is vitally important that both sets of fans avoid gathering in large groups," said assistant chief constable Alan Speirs.

"Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but officers will not hesitate to use enforcement powers as a last resort."