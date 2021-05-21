Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Wes Morgan (right) was captain as Leicester won the Premier League in a remarkable season

Leicester City's Premier League-winning captain Wes Morgan will retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old defender led the Foxes in their 2015-16 campaign and was a late substitute when they lifted the FA Cup for the first time on Saturday.

Former Jamaica international Morgan has made 324 appearances for Leicester in all competitions.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said he would be "forever grateful" for Morgan's "immeasurable support".

Leicester, who are bidding for a Champions League place, finish their season against Tottenham on Sunday (16:00 BST).

Morgan joined Leicester from Nottingham Forest in January 2012 and was named captain for the following season.

He played every minute in the Foxes' Premier League-winning season and scored a header in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United that took Leicester within touching distance of the title.

He also made 30 appearances for Jamaica between 2013 and 2016.

"It's important for captains to be selfless. They have to think of everyone, not just themselves," Rodgers told the club website. external-link

"You really have to take care of the team - that's your job as the captain and he's done that remarkably well."

Morgan will remain involved with Leicester and will keep his role on the Professional Footballers' Association's board.

"To come to Leicester has been one of my best choices and I can always look back on the memories," Morgan said.

"The fans have always been good to me. I always played my heart out for them."

Left-back Christian Fuchs, who was also a key member of the title-winning team, will leave the club at the end of the season.