Wes Morgan: Leicester's Premier League-winning captain to retire at end of season

Wes Morgan with Claudio Ranieri
Wes Morgan (right) was captain as Leicester won the Premier League in a remarkable season

Leicester City's Premier League-winning captain Wes Morgan will retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old defender led the Foxes in their 2015-16 campaign and was a late substitute when they lifted the FA Cup for the first time on Saturday.

Former Jamaica international Morgan has made 324 appearances for Leicester in all competitions.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said he would be "forever grateful" for Morgan's "immeasurable support".

Leicester, who are bidding for a Champions League place, finish their season against Tottenham on Sunday (16:00 BST).

Morgan joined Leicester from Nottingham Forest in January 2012 and was named captain for the following season.

He played every minute in the Foxes' Premier League-winning season and scored a header in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United that took Leicester within touching distance of the title.

He also made 30 appearances for Jamaica between 2013 and 2016.

"It's important for captains to be selfless. They have to think of everyone, not just themselves," Rodgers told the club website.external-link

"You really have to take care of the team - that's your job as the captain and he's done that remarkably well."

Morgan will remain involved with Leicester and will keep his role on the Professional Footballers' Association's board.

"To come to Leicester has been one of my best choices and I can always look back on the memories," Morgan said.

"The fans have always been good to me. I always played my heart out for them."

Left-back Christian Fuchs, who was also a key member of the title-winning team, will leave the club at the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 12:02

    To win the premiership and the FA Cup and play in Europe is something he will be immensely proud of. Happy days all round

    • Reply posted by football, today at 12:58

      football replied:
      It'll be a rum do if Captain Morgan doesn't enter the PL hall of fame

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 12:09

    Not many win a League and FA Cup.
    Very few outside the big 6 ever do it.

    Congrats, enjoy your retirement.

    • Reply posted by Singer01, today at 12:23

      Singer01 replied:
      Can we stop referring to them as the 'big 6'. Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool are huge clubs, but the other 3 are pretty small potato's historically.

  • Comment posted by Jeb, today at 12:07

    A whole article about Wes Morgan and then just one line at the end for Christian Fuchs? Bit harsh...

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 12:19

      kennycanuck replied:
      So maddening isn't it.
      An artical about Wes Morgan retiring
      is about Wes Morgan.

  • Comment posted by Oahu, today at 12:05

    What a player! Captain Morgan and Huth in 2015-16... unbelievable combination and just bullied the league for one magical season. Nice he was able to play in the FA cup win too. Thanks Cappy.

    • Reply posted by football, today at 12:55

      football replied:
      You have to take your Huth off to him :-)

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 12:04

    Both Morgan & Fuchs have been first class servants for our club & we wish them well for the future. Morgan is staying with the club & could be key to our progress...& his own.

    • Reply posted by OurDave, today at 12:23

      OurDave replied:
      Good luck to Marty James as well.

  • Comment posted by Fin de Cloche, today at 12:23

    Proper pro, who, with absolutely no disrespect, probably never saw himself retiring with PL and FA Cup winners' medals.

    Morgan lifting the Premier League trophy goes in the 'unlikely stuff we'll never forget', with Ben Watson scoring the winner for Wigan vs City in the 2013 FA Cup final.

    Moments like that are what football's all about: dreams can come true.

    Happy retirement from a United fan.

    • Reply posted by Doug, today at 12:29

      Doug replied:
      Well said, what dreams are made of. Hope we'll see another "Morgan" lifting the trophies. It's doubtful Maguire will lift the PL trophy, despite the pricetag

  • Comment posted by Bobby, today at 12:01

    Captain Morgan you did us proud

  • Comment posted by eastlangtonfox, today at 12:46

    Anybody who joined us from Forest was going to be regarded with some suspicion but whatever doubts we had were totally misplaced. A true professional with no ego and a great servant to the club.
    Plus a word for Fuchs, another great professional who has served us well over a number of years.
    You will both be greatly missed.

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 12:10

    Fantastic player, was great to see him come on at Wembley and lift the FA Cup. True legend along with Fuchs

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 12:43

    A proper pro, a proper centre back, the kind every club needs.
    Best of luck in your retirement, Wes Morgan, from a Gooner.

  • Comment posted by aboomerang, today at 12:32

    Incredible story to the man's career, model professional and goes without saying a legend at LCFC

  • Comment posted by Esposito Premier, today at 12:36

    Thank you Captain Morgan, and thank you for playing your part in our story, it was great to see you lift the Championship, Premier League and last weekend the F.A.CUP trophy about 30yards from where I was sitting. Great memories and all the best, Wezzie Morgan is a blue....

  • Comment posted by nd_man, today at 12:32

    One of the original Leicester centre backs. Glad he had his rightful stage on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by 3Lionfan, today at 12:28

    Absolute club legend. Not only a rock at the back, a proper old fashioned centre half who gave everything to the cause. Didn’t matter what he used to block shots, feet, legs, head, anything to get the job done. He must have thought it couldn’t get better than lifting the PL trophy in 2016 but to lift the FA cup as well is no more than he deserves. Enjoy the retirement Wes, you deserve it. Thanks

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 12:21

    Well done Wes Morgan. A great servant and leader to Leicester City. A brilliant FA Cup win to top off his career. I wish him well and also a rub of the green for Leicester to somehow get a top four finish. They deserve it and it would be fabulous to see them in the CL.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 12:21

    Always came across as a decent guy, a leader and man of the People! Wish him Luck.

  • Comment posted by Salbor, today at 12:43

    I'm a Forest fan and he was a fans favourite during a lengthy spell with us though no-one could begrudge his wanting to progress at a time he and Forest reached a crossroads. As it happens he made the right choice and became immensely popular and achieved the success he's deserved. Thanks for everything you've done for both clubs, Big Wes!

  • Comment posted by Match-day-nerves, today at 12:43

    He was, is and always be a legend. Wes was a legend at Forest when he had to leave. He inherited Des Walker's chant and the City Ground used echo to the sound of "You'll never beat Wes Morgan.
    A great player, a great captain and a great bloke.

    • Reply posted by Salbor, today at 12:47

      Salbor replied:
      Absolutely. I also remember with great fondness the night the 'You'll never beat...' chant was adapted still further after he scored a sublime goal for Forest sparking wild chants of 'You'll never STOP Wes Morgan !'

  • Comment posted by outsidearf, today at 12:12

    A hardworking and solid professional footballer and a great servant to both Forest and the Foxes.

    I hope Leicester can keep him on in another role.

  • Comment posted by Stop woke madness now, today at 12:20

    Undoubtedly a legend at Leicester. Enjoy your retirement. It's a pity that the BBC can't even make a mention of the sad passing of Sheffield United legend Len Badger.

