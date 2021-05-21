Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Harry Maguire (second right) attended a screening of Sir Alex Ferguson's new film without crutches

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not expect captain Harry Maguire to be fit enough to play in Wednesday's Europa League final with Villarreal in Gdansk.

Maguire, 28, suffered an ankle ligament injury against Aston Villa on 9 May.

The England defender attended a screening of Sir Alex Ferguson's film at Old Trafford on Thursday without crutches, sparking hope he may be fit.

"He is walking but it is a long way from that to running," said Solskjaer.

"We will give him every chance but I don't think we will see him in Gdansk. Steadily but surely he is improving but ligaments take time to heal."

Solskjaer said even if he is not fit, Maguire will still be in Poland and play an important part in United's preparations as they try to win their first trophy since 2017.

Speaking before Sunday's Premier League last-day trip to Wolves, the Norwegian also said his side had made significant improvements this season in securing only their second runners-up spot since Ferguson retired in 2013.

However, he thinks the club need to be active in the transfer market this summer if they are to close the gap on champions Manchester City.

"I hope we will strengthen with two or three players we definitely need to challenge higher up the table," said Solskjaer. "We are too far behind to think it will come by itself."