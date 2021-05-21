Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ronan Boyce's third minute header was enough to give Derry City all three points against Waterford.

In an uninspiring contest, Boyce's early intervention gave the Candystripes a hard-fought win, their first in four games.

Will Patching twice went close to extending Derry's lead but was denied on both occasions by Brian Murphy.

Adam O'Reilly came closest for the hosts but failed to get his free header on target.

Boyce's second goal of the season came at the near post, glancing Patching's wicked delivery past Murphy to give the visitors a lead they never relinquished.

Waterford improved after the break and tested Nathan Gartside several times, but the Derry keeper held firm to ensure a valuable clean sheet.