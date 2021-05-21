Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls have not been able to play a home game since 7 March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic

Jersey Bulls will host FC United of Manchester, Hashtag United and Cray Wanderers in a pre-season tournament.

The VBET Cup will see the four sides compete over the weekend of 10-11 July at St Helier's Springfield Stadium.

The matches will be the first that Jersey Bulls have played since October because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jersey face Hashtag United in the opening round, while FC United play Cray in the other semi-final, with the winners and losers meeting on 11 July.

Essex-based Hashtag United played exhibition matches having become popular on YouTube following their formation in March 2016.

They joined the English league pyramid in 2018 and will play in the Isthmian League North next season.

Northern Premier League side FC United were formed in 2005 by fans protesting against the Glazer family ownership of Manchester United and spent four years in National League North until relegation in 2019, while Cray Wanderers play in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Jersey Bulls have yet to be beaten in 36 competitive matches since their formation in 2019 and were promoted to the Combined Counites Premier Division South this week after a restructure in non-league football.