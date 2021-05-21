Last updated on .From the section European Football

Having initially been assistant boss, Hansi Flick took over Bayern Munich in November 2019 and won the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League in his first season in charge.

Bayern Munich's departing manager Hansi Flick says he is close to agreeing a deal to become new Germany boss after this summer's European Championship.

Flick, 56, will succeed Joachim Low, who is stepping down after 15 years in charge of the side.

"Everyone knows how I feel about the national team," said the former Germany assistant manager.

"Things still need to be sorted out. It's about little things. If they are settled, we can announce it quickly."

Flick announced in April that he was leaving Bayern at the end of the season and will be replaced by RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.

He was previously Low's assistant with Germany before stepping down after their 2014 World Cup victory in Brazil.

The German joined Bayern as Niko Kovac's assistant in the summer of 2019 and took over as interim boss when the former Croatia international was sacked the following November.

Flick then oversaw a stunning upturn in fortunes, winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League in 2019-20, earning a three-year contract.

Bayern also won the Club World Cup in February, Flick's sixth trophy in his first 16 months in charge.

However, this season he has become frustrated with the lack of new signings and, despite retaining the Bundesliga title, they were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris St-Germain in the quarter-finals.