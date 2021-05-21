Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scotland have still to announce a successor to Shelley Kerr (left)

Scotland are to play both Northern Ireland and Wales in friendlies early next month as they prepare for the 2023 Women's World Cup qualifiers.

The Scottish FA has yet to name a successor to Shelley Kerr, who stood down as head coach in December after failure to reach the Euro 2022 finals.

The Northern Irish, who made it to the finals for the first time, will be hosts on 10 June at Seaview, Belfast.

Wales will be hosts five days later at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

It is not known whether Scotland interim boss Stuart McLaren will remain in charge for those games.

Scotland are ranked 23rd in the world, nine spots above Wales and 25 places ahead of Northern Ireland.

The Scots start their World Cup campaign against Hungary and Faroe Islands in September, with Spain and Ukraine also in their group.