Harrison Dunk (right) joined Cambridge from Bromley in 2011

Long-serving midfielder Harrison Dunk has signed a new one-year contract following Cambridge United's promotion to League One.

The 30-year-old has played 384 games for the club and his new deal will take him into his 11th season.

Head coach Mark Bonner said Dunk, who made 49 appearances last season, was a "key member" of the squad.

"His experience and connection to the club is a vital component to the spirit we have fostered," Bonner added. external-link

Meanwhile, the club have announced midfielder Liam O'Neil and defender Greg Taylor have also signed new 12-month contracts at the Abbey Stadium.