Jack Armer scored once in 28 appearances in all competitions for Carlisle in 2020-21

Carlisle United defender Jack Armer has signed a new two-year contract.

The 20-year-old, who is a former Scotland Under-19 international, joined the Cumbrians on a one-year deal last August after being released by Preston.

Boss Chris Beech told the club website: external-link "I said last summer that I was really pleased to have been able to bring him here.

"With his attitude and the way he applies himself he's a player who I think will only continue to progress."