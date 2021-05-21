Jack Armer: Carlisle United defender signs new two-year deal
Carlisle United defender Jack Armer has signed a new two-year contract.
The 20-year-old, who is a former Scotland Under-19 international, joined the Cumbrians on a one-year deal last August after being released by Preston.
Boss Chris Beech told the club website: "I said last summer that I was really pleased to have been able to bring him here.
"With his attitude and the way he applies himself he's a player who I think will only continue to progress."