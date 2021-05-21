Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Jordan Rhodes became Blackburn's record signing when he joined from Huddersfield in 2012

Huddersfield Town have re-signed Scotland international striker Jordan Rhodes on a three-year deal following his release by Sheffield Wednesday.

The 31-year-old scored 87 goals in 148 games for the Terriers in his first spell before joining Blackburn Rovers for a record £8m fee in August 2012.

Rhodes netted seven in 38 appearances last season, but was unable to save the Owls from relegation to League One.

"We are really happy to add Jordan to our squad," boss Carlos Corberan said.

"He's a very intelligent striker that has a lot of experience and a very good record in this division.

"When a player wants to come back to a club, it's because he feels close to the supporters and that there's something special to him about being a Terrier."

