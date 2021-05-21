Jake Taylor: Stevenage sign Exeter City captain
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Stevenage have signed experienced Exeter City captain Jake Taylor.
The 29-year-old midfielder has spent the last six seasons with the Grecians, making more than 200 appearances and playing in three play-off finals.
Manager Alex Revell told the club website that Taylor, who rejected a new deal at Exeter, was someone he had "admired for a very long time".
"With his energy, his character and his quality of play, he is someone who will fit into our system," Revell added.