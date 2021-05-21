Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kirsty Linnett and Becky Jane have been Liverpool team-mates for the last two years

Departing Liverpool players Kirsty Linnett and Becky Jane have criticised the club after claiming contracts they were offered were retracted.

Forward Linnett, 27, wrote on social media external-link that the offer of a new deal was sent to her agent before being withdrawn without her being told.

Defender Jane, 29, quoted Linnett's post saying similar happened to her.

"Something needs to change, people need to be treated better, it's not good enough," Linnett wrote.

She added in an attached statement: "It would have been nice if someone from the club had the decency to tell me that they were retracting the contract offer they'd previously sent my agent.

"I feel that after three years the least I deserved was a face to face meeting the moment they knew they wanted to let me go."

Linnett has been at Liverpool since 2018 while Jane joined the following year.

Liverpool, who were relegated from the Women's Super League in 2019-20, finished third in the Women's Championship this season.

In response to their comments, a Liverpool spokesperson said: "Like all professional clubs, Liverpool Women are in the process of compiling their retained and released list for the forthcoming season.

"Several clubs have already announced their list and LFCW will release their own complete list in due course.

"With the players two weeks into their off season holidays, the club has been informing all affected players of decisions as early as possible. With players contracted until the end of June this gives them the best possible chance of securing new clubs and making plans for next season.

"Players' agents have also been informed as is standard practice.

"We of course thank all the players who will be moving on for their service to the club and wish them nothing but success in the future."