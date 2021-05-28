National League
King's LynnKing's Lynn Town0AldershotAldershot Town2

King's Lynn Town v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

King's Lynn

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Richardson
  • 15Fleming
  • 22Barrows
  • 12Gyasi
  • 39Howard
  • 25Denton
  • 7Clunan
  • 24Carey
  • 29Babos
  • 9Gash
  • 31Jackson

Substitutes

  • 23Kiwomya
  • 28Payne
  • 33Tsagium
  • 40Gascoigne

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 2Fowler
  • 6Lyons-Foster
  • 20Edser
  • 26Kinsella
  • 25Ogie
  • 12Whittingham
  • 9Bettamer
  • 10Kandi
  • 11Panayiotou
  • 27Tanner

Substitutes

  • 13Hall
  • 18Wylie
  • 28Hinds
  • 29Rabbetts
  • 30Miller
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Kings Lynn Town 0, Aldershot Town 2. Chike Kandi (Aldershot Town).

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Kings Lynn Town 0, Aldershot Town 1. Toby Edser (Aldershot Town).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United422510772343885
2Torquay422311868392980
3Stockport422114769323777
4Hartlepool4222101064432176
5Notts County4220111162402271
6Wrexham4219111263422168
7Chesterfield422071559431667
8Bromley421813116253967
9Halifax421991463531066
10Eastleigh4218121249391066
11Solihull Moors42197165748964
12Dag & Red42179165247560
13Maidenhead United421511165959056
14Boreham Wood421316135145655
15Aldershot42166205662-654
16Yeovil42157205868-1052
17Altrincham421211194660-1447
18Weymouth42116254569-2439
19Wealdstone4298254698-5235
20Woking42810244166-2534
21King's Lynn4279264695-4930
22Barnet4278273588-5329
23Dover00000000
