BarnetBarnet0Sutton UnitedSutton United0

Barnet v Sutton United

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 28Parkes
  • 15Kefalas
  • 16Taylor
  • 25Skeffington
  • 21Adeloye
  • 17Richards-Everton
  • 23Beard
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 30Vaughan
  • 31Nugent
  • 40Wordsworth

Substitutes

  • 12Callan
  • 19McBurnie
  • 20Baker-Richardson
  • 22Walker
  • 33Vasiliou

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 3Wyatt
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 15Eastmond
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 8Davis
  • 12Rowe
  • 17Sho-Silva
  • 18Lovatt
  • 25Olaofe
  • 26Simpson

Substitutes

  • 13House
  • 14Dundas
  • 20Nembhard
  • 21Kealy
  • 23Mason
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United422510772343885
2Torquay422311868392980
3Stockport422114769323777
4Hartlepool4222101063432076
5Notts County4220111162402271
6Wrexham4219111263422168
7Chesterfield422071559431667
8Bromley421813116253967
9Halifax421991463531066
10Eastleigh4218121249391066
11Solihull Moors42197165748964
12Dag & Red42179165247560
13Maidenhead United421511165959056
14Boreham Wood421316135145655
15Aldershot42166205662-654
16Yeovil42157205868-1052
17Altrincham421211194660-1447
18Weymouth42116254568-2339
19Woking4299244165-2436
20Wealdstone4297264598-5334
21King's Lynn4279264695-4930
22Barnet4278273588-5329
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

