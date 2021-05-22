Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Marvin Bartley (left) has made 75 appearances for Livingston

Livingston captain Marvin Bartley is to replace Liam Fox as the club's assistant manager.

Bartley, 34, will remain registered as a player in David Martindale's squad next season.

The English midfielder has coached the club's reserve side since joining from Hibernian in 2019, having previously played for seven clubs in his homeland.

"I think I've got the respect of the lads in the changing room," Bartley told Livingston's website.

"And in football, when people feel that you know what you're talking about and enjoy your sessions and are willing to learn, then it goes well.

"I've got aspirations to one day be a manager myself but I've got to take the right steps in order to get there."

Martindale says Bartley will be "a massive asset going forward".