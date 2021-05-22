Cymru Premier games have been played behind closed doors this season

The Welsh Government has been accused of "favouring" teams playing in the English pyramid system.

Cymru Premier secretary Gwyn Derfel points to Swansea City and Newport County being allowed to host limited numbers of fans in play-off games.

No Cymru Premier games have been given test status for the return of fans.

"On 11 May when the nine test events were announced... we were informed that we weren't going to be one of them," Derfel told BBC Sport Wales.

"One of the test events pulled out and we once again offered our services and we were told 'no, we're sticking to eight test events'."

Wales' football friendly against Albania and Swansea City and Newport County's EFL play-off games were among the events, which also included Glamorgan's County Cricket game against Lancashire at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on 3-6 June.

Wrexham have also been told they will be able to host a limited number of fans if they have a home play-off tie in the National League.

"It does seem quite clear to us that the devolved Welsh-based Government are favouring the Welsh-based teams playing in the English pyramid system over teams playing in the Welsh pyramid system," added Derfel, speaking on Friday night's Radio Wales Sport.

"That's very, very difficult to stomach, especially after we've worked closely with the Welsh Government over the past 14-15 months.

"We just feel it's a missed opportunity by the authorities as well."

The Welsh Government gave BBC Sport Wales this statement: "The First Minister [Mark Drakeford] has said if the public health situation remains positive, at the next three-week review at the start of June, we will consider moving to alert level one, which could allow larger events and organised activities to take place, informed by the programme of pilot events, which is currently taking place."

That will come too late for this weekend's Cymru Premier play-offs, where Barry Town United host Caernarfon Town and Newtown go to Penybont with European places up for grabs.

"We see it as a genuine inconsistency and there's a huge inconsistency this weekend as well," Derfel said.

"If you go to Jenner Park tomorrow (Saturday), there's a 2.500-seater stadium, there'll be 130 people in the clubhouse looking at the game indoors down on the pitch in an empty stadium and likewise in Penybont on Sunday where there'll be 100 people in the clubhouse looking at the game outside - it just does not make sense.

"We could be faced with a situation over the summer, if some supporters are allowed to come back, that there'll be no trial events and there'll be about 300 clubs who won't have had a test event with 500 supporters or less, which is what we've asked Welsh Government for time and time again."

'Huge areas of outdoor space'

Horse racing in Wales has also been overlooked among the sporting events considered for tests, although the UK government has allowed the return of fans to equestrian events in England.

Phil Bell, the executive director of Ffos Las and Chepstow racecourses, says it has been "a challenging and difficult situation", while welcoming the financial support received from the Welsh Government during the coronavirus crisis.

"We were just told that we didn't make the list. We have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Welsh Government," Bell said on the programme.

"We've received a grant for Ffos Las and Chepstow, which has helped contribute to our lack of commercial revenue, but we weren't actually given a reason as to why we didn't get a test event.

"I've been over to Bath Racecourse today - I work for a company that owns 16 racecourses in the UK, two of which are in Wales - and they've had 1,200 racegoers through the doors.

"[It wasn't] a test event - the UK government have given the go-ahead for spectators as everybody knows since 17 May.

"Okay, there were a couple of teething issues there today, but generally the event went very, very well.

"And had we raced at Chepstow today we wouldn't have had any spectators so yes, it's a challenging and difficult situation.

"But I did speak to the Welsh Government yesterday [Thursday] and I got the impression that there would be some positive news on 4 June.

"We've got tried-and-tested procedures that have been in place at our English racecourses in terms of running the protocols for a safe event so we are ready to go."

"We've got huge areas of outdoor space in a safe environment."

