The FA Trophy - 2020/21 Final
HerefordHereford1HornchurchHornchurch0

Hereford v Hornchurch

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Hereford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Hall
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 6Grimes
  • 33Butroid
  • 7Camwell
  • 10Owen-Evans
  • 3Haines
  • 8Butlin
  • 11Finn
  • 25Bakare
  • 17Lloyd

Substitutes

  • 1White
  • 4Pollock
  • 12Digie
  • 16McQuilkin
  • 18Klukowski
  • 24Jones
  • 34Kouhyar

Hornchurch

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Wright
  • 2Parcell
  • 5Hayles
  • 6Muldoon
  • 3Sutton
  • 7Christou
  • 4Clark
  • 8Spence
  • 11Brown
  • 10Nash
  • 9Higgins

Substitutes

  • 12Stimson
  • 13Thackway
  • 14Winn
  • 16Ruff
  • 17Hassan
  • 19Dickson
  • 20Cooper
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamHerefordAway TeamHornchurch
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Match report to follow.

