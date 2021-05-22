Hereford v Hornchurch

HerefordHereford1HornchurchHornchurch0
Line-ups
Hereford
Formation 4-4-2
- 20Hall
- 2Hodgkiss
- 6Grimes
- 33Butroid
- 7Camwell
- 10Owen-Evans
- 3Haines
- 8Butlin
- 11Finn
- 25Bakare
- 17Lloyd
Substitutes
- 1White
- 4Pollock
- 12Digie
- 16McQuilkin
- 18Klukowski
- 24Jones
- 34Kouhyar
Hornchurch
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Wright
- 2Parcell
- 5Hayles
- 6Muldoon
- 3Sutton
- 7Christou
- 4Clark
- 8Spence
- 11Brown
- 10Nash
- 9Higgins
Substitutes
- 12Stimson
- 13Thackway
- 14Winn
- 16Ruff
- 17Hassan
- 19Dickson
- 20Cooper
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
Home TeamHerefordAway TeamHornchurch
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Match report to follow.