Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Grace Fisk was a key player for West Ham last season

West Ham defender Grace Fisk has agreed a contract extension to stay with the club for another two years.

Fisk, who joined the Hammers in 2019, was ever-present in the Women's Super League last season.

"One of the main reasons I wanted to stay is because I've had the opportunity to play week in, week out," said the 23-year-old.

"I've improved a lot and I still have a long way to go. West Ham is the perfect place to continue my development."

Having played at university level in the United States before signing for West Ham, Fisk also helped England to third place at the Under-20 Women's World Cup in 2018.

The Hammers, who battled against relegation and eventually finished ninth in the WSL, released five players this week, with three others rejecting new deals.