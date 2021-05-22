German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich5AugsburgFC Augsburg2

Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17BoatengSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 61'minutes
  • 21HernándezBooked at 83mins
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 27AlabaSubstituted forTolissoat 73'minutes
  • 29ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 61'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 72'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 60'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 24Tolisso
  • 35Nübel
  • 42Musiala

Augsburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 2Gumny
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 36Oxford
  • 3PedersenSubstituted forFrambergerat 45'minutes
  • 18Bénes
  • 25Gruezo
  • 28HahnSubstituted forPetkovat 87'minutes
  • 23RichterSubstituted forJensenat 67'minutes
  • 20CaligiuriSubstituted forSuchyat 45'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forFinnbogasonat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Suchy
  • 8Khedira
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 24Jensen
  • 27Finnbogason
  • 32Framberger
  • 33Strobl
  • 40Koubek
  • 45Petkov
Referee:
Markus Schmidt
Attendance:
250

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home26
Away9
Shots on Target
Home14
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Lukas Petkov replaces André Hahn.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross.

  9. Booking

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Raphael Framberger (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

  13. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alfred Finnbogason.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.

  18. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Gruezo (FC Augsburg).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich34246499445578
2RB Leipzig34198760322865
3B Dortmund342041075462964
4Wolfsburg341710761372461
5Frankfurt341612669531660
6B Leverkusen3414101053391452
7Union Berlin34121485043750
8B Mgladbach341310116456849
9Stuttgart34129135655145
10Freiburg34129135252045
11Hoffenheim341110135254-243
12Mainz34109153956-1739
13Augsburg34106183654-1836
14Hertha Berlin34811154152-1135
15Arminia Bielefeld3498172652-2635
16Köln3489173460-2633
17Werder Bremen34710173657-2131
18Schalke3437242586-6116
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories