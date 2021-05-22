Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg

Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 2.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17BoatengSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 61'minutes
- 21HernándezBooked at 83mins
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 27AlabaSubstituted forTolissoat 73'minutes
- 29ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 61'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 72'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 60'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10Sané
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 24Tolisso
- 35Nübel
- 42Musiala
Augsburg
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gikiewicz
- 2Gumny
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 36Oxford
- 3PedersenSubstituted forFrambergerat 45'minutes
- 18Bénes
- 25Gruezo
- 28HahnSubstituted forPetkovat 87'minutes
- 23RichterSubstituted forJensenat 67'minutes
- 20CaligiuriSubstituted forSuchyat 45'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forFinnbogasonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Suchy
- 8Khedira
- 11Gregoritsch
- 24Jensen
- 27Finnbogason
- 32Framberger
- 33Strobl
- 40Koubek
- 45Petkov
- Referee:
- Markus Schmidt
- Attendance:
- 250
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 2.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Augsburg 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Lukas Petkov replaces André Hahn.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross.
Booking
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Raphael Framberger (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alfred Finnbogason.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Gruezo (FC Augsburg).
Post update
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
