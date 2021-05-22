Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

It was not to be for Hibernian head coach Jack Ross and his players

Jack Ross admits keeping the Hibernian squad together is "out of his direct control" after St Johnstone ended their Scottish Cup hopes.

Callum Davidson's men won the final 1-0 to secure a cup double and deny Hibs their fourth win in the tournament.

Martin Boyle is entering the final year of his contract, January bids were rejected for Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous, while Watford have reportedly offered £4m external-link for Josh Doig.

"It's a club decision," said Ross.

"Ideally, we keep them together because that squad has done brilliantly.

"There's an element of it that comes out my direct control. If it is taken away from me then I've just got to find the solutions again and build another group that can deliver this kind of consistency for Hibs."

Hibs, who finished third in the Scottish Premiership, threatened through Jackson Irvine at Hampden before Shaun Rooney scored St Johnstone's first-half winner.

"We probably didn't do enough to win the game but I don't think I can be critical in terms of what the players put into it," Ross explained.

"In the first half, we probably have the clearest opportunity and we don't take it. And then of course St Johnstone go ahead.

"That final third aspect where we're normally really creative, it just didn't quite come off for us. We've just got to make sure we come here again.

"From where I took this job, when we were eighth or ninth in the table, to finish third, to reach two semi-finals and another final.

"We want to go that step further and we're not satisfied with not going a step further. What they've delivered this season has been outstanding."