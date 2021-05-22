Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo1Real BetisReal Betis0

Celta Vigo v Real Betis

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Villar
  • 20Vázquez
  • 4Araújo
  • 40DomínguezBooked at 40mins
  • 19Martín
  • 8Beltrán
  • 23Méndez
  • 6D SuárezBooked at 26mins
  • 9NolitoBooked at 45mins
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 22Mina Lorenzo

Substitutes

  • 2Mallo
  • 12Ferreyra
  • 13Blanco
  • 14Tapia
  • 17Juncà
  • 18Aidoo
  • 21Solari
  • 24Murillo
  • 27Baeza
  • 31Veiga
  • 41Sequeira
  • 44Sotelo

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Bravo
  • 22Leite de Souza Junior
  • 5Bartra
  • 6RuizBooked at 18mins
  • 33MirandaSubstituted forTelloat 45'minutes
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 18Guardado
  • 28Sánchez
  • 8Fekir
  • 24RuibalSubstituted forMoreno Loperaat 45'minutes
  • 9Iglesias

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 2Montoya
  • 7Juanmi
  • 11Tello
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 16Morón
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 19Fekir
  • 20Lainez
  • 23Mandi
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Juan Miranda.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Álex Moreno replaces Aitor Ruibal.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Celta Vigo 1, Real Betis 0.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nolito (Celta Vigo).

  5. Post update

    Rodrigo Sánchez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Booking

    Nolito (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nolito (Celta Vigo).

  10. Post update

    Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Vázquez (Celta Vigo).

  12. Post update

    Juan Miranda (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Néstor Araújo (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Juan Miranda (Real Betis).

  15. Booking

    Carlos Domínguez (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Domínguez (Celta Vigo).

  17. Post update

    Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fran Beltrán (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Santi Mina.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Celta Vigo. Iago Aspas tries a through ball, but Santi Mina is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid38258565254083
2Real Madrid38249565283781
3Barcelona38238784384677
4Sevilla37235952331974
5Villarreal381613960421861
6Real Sociedad3816121058382060
7Real Betis381610124749-258
8Celta Vigo381511125454056
9Ath Bilbao381113144641546
10Osasuna381112153747-1045
11Granada37136184765-1845
12Cádiz381111163658-2244
13Valencia381013155053-343
14Levante38914154657-1141
15Alavés37911173656-2038
16Getafe37910182843-1537
17Elche38812183355-2236
18Huesca38713183453-1934
19Real Valladolid38616163455-2134
20Eibar38613192951-2231
View full Spanish La Liga table

