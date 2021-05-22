Celta Vigo v Real Betis

Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Juan Miranda.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Villar
- 20Vázquez
- 4Araújo
- 40DomínguezBooked at 40mins
- 19Martín
- 8Beltrán
- 23Méndez
- 6D SuárezBooked at 26mins
- 9NolitoBooked at 45mins
- 10Iago Aspas
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Substitutes
- 2Mallo
- 12Ferreyra
- 13Blanco
- 14Tapia
- 17Juncà
- 18Aidoo
- 21Solari
- 24Murillo
- 27Baeza
- 31Veiga
- 41Sequeira
- 44Sotelo
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Bravo
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 5Bartra
- 6RuizBooked at 18mins
- 33MirandaSubstituted forTelloat 45'minutes
- 21Rodríguez
- 18Guardado
- 28Sánchez
- 8Fekir
- 24RuibalSubstituted forMoreno Loperaat 45'minutes
- 9Iglesias
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 2Montoya
- 7Juanmi
- 11Tello
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 14William Carvalho
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 16Morón
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 19Fekir
- 20Lainez
- 23Mandi
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Álex Moreno replaces Aitor Ruibal.
Half Time
First Half ends, Celta Vigo 1, Real Betis 0.
Post update
Foul by Nolito (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Rodrigo Sánchez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Nolito (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nolito (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Vázquez (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Juan Miranda (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Néstor Araújo (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Juan Miranda (Real Betis).
Booking
Carlos Domínguez (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Domínguez (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fran Beltrán (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Santi Mina.
Post update
Offside, Celta Vigo. Iago Aspas tries a through ball, but Santi Mina is caught offside.
Post update
Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
