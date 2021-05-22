German Bundesliga
Köln1. FC Köln1SchalkeFC Schalke 040

1. FC Köln v FC Schalke 04

Line-ups

Köln

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Horn
  • 2SchmitzSubstituted forDrexlerat 79'minutes
  • 33BornauwBooked at 44mins
  • 5Czichos
  • 3Katterbach
  • 21ÖzcanSubstituted forMeyerat 79'minutes
  • 14Hector
  • 31WolfSubstituted forHornat 88'minutes
  • 18Duda
  • 11KainzSubstituted forThielmannat 58'minutes
  • 9AnderssonSubstituted forHögerat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Höger
  • 7Arokodare
  • 13Meyer
  • 16Zieler
  • 19Ehizibue
  • 22Meré
  • 23Horn
  • 24Drexler
  • 29Thielmann

Schalke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fährmann
  • 31Becker
  • 26Sané
  • 30Mustafi
  • 38Aydin
  • 36IdriziBooked at 69minsSubstituted forSkrzybskiat 87'minutes
  • 41FlickBooked at 29mins
  • 25Harit
  • 24Oczipka
  • 18Mendes PaciênciaSubstituted forRamanat 72'minutes
  • 43HoppeSubstituted forPavlidisat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ludewig
  • 9Raman
  • 15Matriciani
  • 19Ezeh
  • 22Skrzybski
  • 28Schöpf
  • 34Langer
  • 45Kaparos
  • 49Pavlidis
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamSchalke
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home21
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Schalke 04 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Schalke 04 0.

  3. Post update

    Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Benito Raman (FC Schalke 04).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ralf Fährmann (FC Schalke 04) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Rafael Czichos.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Vasilis Pavlidis replaces Matthew Hoppe.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Marco Höger replaces Sebastian Andersson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Jannes Horn replaces Marius Wolf.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Steven Skrzybski replaces Blendi Idrizi.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, FC Schalke 04 0. Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jan Thielmann with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas Hector.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dominick Drexler with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Max Meyer (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Max Meyer replaces Salih Özcan.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Dominick Drexler replaces Benno Schmitz.

  18. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Salif Sané.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Thielmann.

  20. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Ralf Fährmann.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich34246499445578
2RB Leipzig34198760322865
3B Dortmund342041075462964
4Wolfsburg341710761372461
5Frankfurt341612669531660
6B Leverkusen3414101053391452
7Union Berlin34121485043750
8B Mgladbach341310116456849
9Stuttgart34129135655145
10Freiburg34129135252045
11Hoffenheim341110135254-243
12Mainz34109153956-1739
13Augsburg34106183654-1836
14Hertha Berlin34811154152-1135
15Arminia Bielefeld3498172652-2635
16Köln3489173460-2633
17Werder Bremen34710173657-2131
18Schalke3437242586-6116
View full German Bundesliga table

