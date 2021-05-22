1. FC Köln v FC Schalke 04

Match ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Schalke 04 0.
Line-ups
Köln
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Horn
- 2SchmitzSubstituted forDrexlerat 79'minutes
- 33BornauwBooked at 44mins
- 5Czichos
- 3Katterbach
- 21ÖzcanSubstituted forMeyerat 79'minutes
- 14Hector
- 31WolfSubstituted forHornat 88'minutes
- 18Duda
- 11KainzSubstituted forThielmannat 58'minutes
- 9AnderssonSubstituted forHögerat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Höger
- 7Arokodare
- 13Meyer
- 16Zieler
- 19Ehizibue
- 22Meré
- 23Horn
- 24Drexler
- 29Thielmann
Schalke
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Fährmann
- 31Becker
- 26Sané
- 30Mustafi
- 38Aydin
- 36IdriziBooked at 69minsSubstituted forSkrzybskiat 87'minutes
- 41FlickBooked at 29mins
- 25Harit
- 24Oczipka
- 18Mendes PaciênciaSubstituted forRamanat 72'minutes
- 43HoppeSubstituted forPavlidisat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ludewig
- 9Raman
- 15Matriciani
- 19Ezeh
- 22Skrzybski
- 28Schöpf
- 34Langer
- 45Kaparos
- 49Pavlidis
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Schalke 04 0.
Post update
Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Benito Raman (FC Schalke 04).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ralf Fährmann (FC Schalke 04) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Rafael Czichos.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Vasilis Pavlidis replaces Matthew Hoppe.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Marco Höger replaces Sebastian Andersson.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Jannes Horn replaces Marius Wolf.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Steven Skrzybski replaces Blendi Idrizi.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, FC Schalke 04 0. Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jan Thielmann with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas Hector.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dominick Drexler with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Max Meyer replaces Salih Özcan.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Dominick Drexler replaces Benno Schmitz.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Salif Sané.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Thielmann.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Ralf Fährmann.
