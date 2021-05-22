Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bürki
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forPasslackat 75'minutes
- 16AkanjiSubstituted forHummelsat 63'minutes
- 23Can
- 14Schulz
- 8DahoudSubstituted forBellinghamat 45'minutes
- 6Delaney
- 19Brandt
- 20CarvalhoSubstituted forReynaat 79'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forSanchoat 63'minutes
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 7Sancho
- 10T Hazard
- 13Guerreiro
- 15Hummels
- 22Bellingham
- 24Meunier
- 30Passlack
- 32Reyna
- 40Drljaca
B Leverkusen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hrádecky
- 4Tah
- 6Dragovic
- 5BenderSubstituted forBenderat 89'minutes
- 18Wendell
- 10Demirbay
- 20AránguizSubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 89'minutes
- 38BellarabiSubstituted forDiabyat 73'minutes
- 27WirtzSubstituted forSchickat 66'minutes
- 28Gray
- 7Sampaio FilhoSubstituted forGedikliat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Bender
- 14Schick
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 19Diaby
- 21Grill
- 23Weiser
- 30Frimpong
- 36Lomb
- 37Gedikli
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.
Post update
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1. Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lars Bender replaces Sven Bender.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Julian Baumgartlinger replaces Charles Aránguiz.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Patrik Schick draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Aleksandar Dragovic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kerem Demirbay tries a through ball, but Patrik Schick is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Reinier.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Moussa Diaby with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Felix Passlack.
