Eintracht Frankfurt v SC Freiburg

Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 40Bördner
- 3Ilsanker
- 13Hinteregger
- 2Ndicka
- 22ChandlerSubstituted forTouréat 81'minutes
- 20Hasebe
- 7HrusticBooked at 36minsSubstituted forSilva Meloat 75'minutes
- 10KosticSubstituted forDurmat 90+2'minutes
- 15KamadaSubstituted forAcheat 81'minutes
- 11ZuberSubstituted forBarkokat 45'minutes
- 33André Silva
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 9Jovic
- 18Touré
- 21Ache
- 23Schubert
- 25Durm
- 27Barkok
- 30Willems
- 35Silva Melo
Freiburg
Formation 4-4-2
- 26Flekken
- 17KüblerSubstituted forHölerat 35'minutes
- 3Lienhart
- 5Gulde
- 30Günter
- 7Schmid
- 8SantamaríaSubstituted forKeitelat 69'minutes
- 27Höfler
- 32GrifoSubstituted forKwonat 90+4'minutes
- 18PetersenSubstituted forDemirovicat 69'minutes
- 19HabererSubstituted forJeongat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Uphoff
- 9Höler
- 11Demirovic
- 14Til
- 23Heintz
- 28Kwon
- 29Jeong
- 31Schlotterbeck
- 36Keitel
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Chang-Hoon Kwon replaces Vincenzo Grifo.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Erik Durm replaces Filip Kostic.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Ragnar Ache (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeong Woo-Yeong.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Almamy Touré (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Kostic following a set piece situation.
Post update
Tuta (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ermedin Demirovic (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Post update
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Jonathan Schmid.
Post update
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Christian Günter.
Post update
Attempt blocked. André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Makoto Hasebe.
Post update
André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ragnar Ache replaces Daichi Kamada.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Almamy Touré replaces Timothy Chandler.
Post update
Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Christian Günter tries a through ball, but Ermedin Demirovic is caught offside.
Post update
Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Jeong Woo-Yeong (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Höfler.
