Werder Bremen v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 4.
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Pavlenka
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 21ToprakSubstituted forMöhwaldat 79'minutes
- 18MoisanderBooked at 87mins
- 32Friedl
- 35Eggestein
- 34MbomSubstituted forOsakoat 55'minutes
- 20Schmid
- 10BittencourtSubstituted forAguat 79'minutes
- 9SelkeSubstituted forFüllkrugat 67'minutes
- 19SargentSubstituted forRashicaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Möhwald
- 7Rashica
- 8Osako
- 11Füllkrug
- 17Agu
- 29Erras
- 30Zetterer
- 33Rieckmann
- 44Bargfrede
B Mgladbach
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Sommer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 25BensebainiSubstituted forJantschkeat 84'minutes
- 18Lainer
- 8ZakariaBooked at 62mins
- 32Neuhaus
- 19LazaroSubstituted forWendtat 74'minutes
- 11WolfBooked at 35minsSubstituted forHerrmannat 84'minutes
- 10ThuramSubstituted forEmboloat 74'minutes
- 13StindlSubstituted forHofmannat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Kramer
- 7Herrmann
- 14Plea
- 15Beyer
- 17Wendt
- 21Sippel
- 23Hofmann
- 24Jantschke
- 36Embolo
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
- Attendance:
- 100
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 4.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Marco Friedl.
Post update
Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen).
Post update
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Denis Zakaria tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Oscar Wendt (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Post update
Felix Agu (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Möhwald (SV Werder Bremen).
Booking
Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).
Post update
Foul by Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Post update
Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann.
Post update
Attempt saved. Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Breel Embolo.
