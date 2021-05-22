German Bundesliga
Werder BremenWerder Bremen2B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach4

Werder Bremen v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Line-ups

Werder Bremen

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 23Gebre Selassie
  • 21ToprakSubstituted forMöhwaldat 79'minutes
  • 18MoisanderBooked at 87mins
  • 32Friedl
  • 35Eggestein
  • 34MbomSubstituted forOsakoat 55'minutes
  • 20Schmid
  • 10BittencourtSubstituted forAguat 79'minutes
  • 9SelkeSubstituted forFüllkrugat 67'minutes
  • 19SargentSubstituted forRashicaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Möhwald
  • 7Rashica
  • 8Osako
  • 11Füllkrug
  • 17Agu
  • 29Erras
  • 30Zetterer
  • 33Rieckmann
  • 44Bargfrede

B Mgladbach

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Sommer
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 25BensebainiSubstituted forJantschkeat 84'minutes
  • 18Lainer
  • 8ZakariaBooked at 62mins
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 19LazaroSubstituted forWendtat 74'minutes
  • 11WolfBooked at 35minsSubstituted forHerrmannat 84'minutes
  • 10ThuramSubstituted forEmboloat 74'minutes
  • 13StindlSubstituted forHofmannat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Kramer
  • 7Herrmann
  • 14Plea
  • 15Beyer
  • 17Wendt
  • 21Sippel
  • 23Hofmann
  • 24Jantschke
  • 36Embolo
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych
Attendance:
100

Match Stats

Home TeamWerder BremenAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home16
Away16
Shots on Target
Home8
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home19
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Marco Friedl.

  4. Post update

    Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  7. Post update

    Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Denis Zakaria tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Oscar Wendt (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  11. Post update

    Felix Agu (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Möhwald (SV Werder Bremen).

  14. Booking

    Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  18. Post update

    Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Breel Embolo.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich34246499445578
2RB Leipzig34198760322865
3B Dortmund342041075462964
4Wolfsburg341710761372461
5Frankfurt341612669531660
6B Leverkusen3414101053391452
7Union Berlin34121485043750
8B Mgladbach341310116456849
9Stuttgart34129135655145
10Freiburg34129135252045
11Hoffenheim341110135254-243
12Mainz34109153956-1739
13Augsburg34106183654-1836
14Hertha Berlin34811154152-1135
15Arminia Bielefeld3498172652-2635
16Köln3489173460-2633
17Werder Bremen34710173657-2131
18Schalke3437242586-6116
View full German Bundesliga table

