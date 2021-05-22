German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim2Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin1

1899 Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin

From the section European Football

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Pentke
  • 3Kaderábek
  • 38Posch
  • 22Vogt
  • 17R SessegnonSubstituted forJohnat 69'minutes
  • 18SamassékouSubstituted forRudyat 64'minutes
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 29SkovSubstituted forRutterat 64'minutes
  • 27Kramaric
  • 23Adamyan
  • 9Bebou

Substitutes

  • 15Adams
  • 16Rudy
  • 30John
  • 32Bogarde
  • 33Rutter
  • 34Haider
  • 36Noll
  • 37Philipp

Hertha Berlin

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwolow
  • 2Pekarík
  • 20Boyata
  • 5StarkSubstituted forDárdaiat 64'minutes
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 28KhediraSubstituted forDirknerat 75'minutes
  • 23LöwenSubstituted forAscacibarat 45'minutes
  • 7LeckieSubstituted forRedanat 59'minutes
  • 6Darida
  • 24Radonjic
  • 27NgankamSubstituted forLukebakioat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Lukebakio
  • 13Klünter
  • 18Ascacibar
  • 31Dárdai
  • 33Redan
  • 36Werthmüller
  • 37Lotka
  • 41Dirkner
  • 42Zeefuik
Referee:
Frank Willenborg
Attendance:
100

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamHertha Berlin
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home21
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, TSG Hoffenheim 2, Hertha Berlin 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 2, Hertha Berlin 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Georginio Rutter (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco John.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 2, Hertha Berlin 1. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG Hoffenheim).

  7. Post update

    Alexander Schwolow (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Stefan Posch tries a through ball, but Sargis Adamyan is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stefan Posch (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek.

  10. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daishawn Redan.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Marco John (TSG Hoffenheim).

  15. Post update

    Daishawn Redan (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sargis Adamyan (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Georginio Rutter.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Jonas Michel Dirkner replaces Sami Khedira.

  19. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Nemanja Radonjic.

  20. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Marvin Plattenhardt.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich34246499445578
2RB Leipzig34198760322865
3B Dortmund342041075462964
4Wolfsburg341710761372461
5Frankfurt341612669531660
6B Leverkusen3414101053391452
7Union Berlin34121485043750
8B Mgladbach341310116456849
9Stuttgart34129135655145
10Freiburg34129135252045
11Hoffenheim341110135254-243
12Mainz34109153956-1739
13Augsburg34106183654-1836
14Hertha Berlin34811154152-1135
15Arminia Bielefeld3498172652-2635
16Köln3489173460-2633
17Werder Bremen34710173657-2131
18Schalke3437242586-6116
Top Stories