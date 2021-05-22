1899 Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin

Match ends, TSG Hoffenheim 2, Hertha Berlin 1.
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Pentke
- 3Kaderábek
- 38Posch
- 22Vogt
- 17R SessegnonSubstituted forJohnat 69'minutes
- 18SamassékouSubstituted forRudyat 64'minutes
- 11Grillitsch
- 29SkovSubstituted forRutterat 64'minutes
- 27Kramaric
- 23Adamyan
- 9Bebou
Substitutes
- 15Adams
- 16Rudy
- 30John
- 32Bogarde
- 33Rutter
- 34Haider
- 36Noll
- 37Philipp
Hertha Berlin
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schwolow
- 2Pekarík
- 20Boyata
- 5StarkSubstituted forDárdaiat 64'minutes
- 21Plattenhardt
- 28KhediraSubstituted forDirknerat 75'minutes
- 23LöwenSubstituted forAscacibarat 45'minutes
- 7LeckieSubstituted forRedanat 59'minutes
- 6Darida
- 24Radonjic
- 27NgankamSubstituted forLukebakioat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Lukebakio
- 13Klünter
- 18Ascacibar
- 31Dárdai
- 33Redan
- 36Werthmüller
- 37Lotka
- 41Dirkner
- 42Zeefuik
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
- Attendance:
- 100
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 2, Hertha Berlin 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Georginio Rutter (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco John.
Goal!
Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 2, Hertha Berlin 1. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou.
Post update
Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG Hoffenheim).
Post update
Alexander Schwolow (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Stefan Posch tries a through ball, but Sargis Adamyan is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stefan Posch (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek.
Post update
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daishawn Redan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch.
Post update
Foul by Marco John (TSG Hoffenheim).
Post update
Daishawn Redan (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sargis Adamyan (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Georginio Rutter.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Jonas Michel Dirkner replaces Sami Khedira.
Post update
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Nemanja Radonjic.
Post update
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Marvin Plattenhardt.
