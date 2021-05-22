German Bundesliga
StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld2

VfB Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

European Football

Line-ups

Stuttgart

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 15Stenzel
  • 2Anton
  • 4KempfSubstituted forKaminskiat 79'minutes
  • 30MassimoSubstituted forChurlinovat 73'minutes
  • 21KlementSubstituted forAhamadaat 59'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 16Karazor
  • 24Sosa
  • 20FörsterSubstituted forDidaviat 59'minutes
  • 8CastroSubstituted forAl Ghaddiouiat 79'minutes
  • 9Kalajdzic

Substitutes

  • 6Mola
  • 10Didavi
  • 11Thommy
  • 18Al Ghaddioui
  • 19Churlinov
  • 32Ahamada
  • 33Bredlow
  • 35Kaminski
  • 44Sankoh

Arminia Bielefeld

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ortega Moreno
  • 27Brunner
  • 2Pieper
  • 4Nilsson
  • 5LaursenSubstituted forde Medinaat 56'minutes
  • 8DoanSubstituted forGebauerat 88'minutes
  • 19Prietl
  • 31Maier
  • 21VoglsammerSubstituted forSchipplockat 80'minutes
  • 11OkugawaSubstituted forKunzeat 88'minutes
  • 9KlosSubstituted forvan der Hoornat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6van der Hoorn
  • 7Gebauer
  • 15de Medina
  • 16Kunze
  • 17Soukou
  • 28Vlap
  • 30Hartel
  • 34Linnér
  • 36Schipplock
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamStuttgartAway TeamArminia Bielefeld
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sasa Kalajdzic (VfB Stuttgart).

  4. Post update

    Stefan Ortega Moreno (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sven Schipplock (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sven Schipplock (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  8. Post update

    Pascal Stenzel (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Naouirou Ahamada (VfB Stuttgart).

  10. Post update

    Sven Schipplock (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Atakan Karazor (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Christian Gebauer (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Christian Gebauer replaces Ritsu Doan.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Fabian Kunze replaces Masaya Okugawa.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Mike van der Hoorn replaces Fabian Klos.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hamadi Al Ghaddioui (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcin Kaminski with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Didavi (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Sosa with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Hamadi Al Ghaddioui (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Prietl (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  20. Post update

    Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich34246499445578
2RB Leipzig34198760322865
3B Dortmund342041075462964
4Wolfsburg341710761372461
5Frankfurt341612669531660
6B Leverkusen3414101053391452
7Union Berlin34121485043750
8B Mgladbach341310116456849
9Stuttgart34129135655145
10Freiburg34129135252045
11Hoffenheim341110135254-243
12Mainz34109153956-1739
13Augsburg34106183654-1836
14Hertha Berlin34811154152-1135
15Arminia Bielefeld3498172652-2635
16Köln3489173460-2633
17Werder Bremen34710173657-2131
18Schalke3437242586-6116
View full German Bundesliga table

