German Bundesliga
WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2MainzMainz 053

VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz 05

Line-ups

Wolfsburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Pervan
  • 19MbabuSubstituted forSantos Saat 57'minutes
  • 4Lacroix
  • 25BrooksSubstituted forSierslebenat 57'minutes
  • 6Rosa SilvaSubstituted forRoussillonat 83'minutes
  • 24SchlagerBooked at 56minsSubstituted forGerhardtat 83'minutes
  • 27ArnoldBooked at 51mins
  • 20Baku
  • 17PhilippBooked at 75mins
  • 7BrekaloSubstituted forGinczekat 69'minutes
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 14Mehmedi
  • 15Roussillon
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 30Klinger
  • 31Gerhardt
  • 33Ginczek
  • 35Kasten
  • 39Siersleben
  • 40Santos Sa

Mainz

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 37Dahmen
  • 4St. Juste
  • 16BellBooked at 40mins
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 31Kohr
  • 22da CostaSubstituted forMweneat 81'minutes
  • 35Barreiro MartinsBooked at 29minsSubstituted forLatzaat 32'minutes
  • 5BoëtiusBooked at 61minsSubstituted forÖztunaliat 81'minutes
  • 18BrosinskiSubstituted forFernandesat 71'minutes
  • 7QuaisonSubstituted forSzalaiat 71'minutes
  • 21Onisiwo

Substitutes

  • 6Latza
  • 8Öztunali
  • 9Glatzel
  • 20Fernandes
  • 23Mwene
  • 28Szalai
  • 33Hanin
  • 42Hack
Referee:
Bastian Dankert

Match Stats

Home TeamWolfsburgAway TeamMainz
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home16
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Jérôme Roussillon.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ádám Szalai.

  3. Post update

    Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  8. Post update

    Maximilian Philipp (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominik Kohr.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dominik Kohr (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Latza.

  13. Post update

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Maximilian Arnold tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Yannick Gerhardt replaces Xaver Schlager.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Jérôme Roussillon replaces Paulo Otávio.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg).

  17. Post update

    Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ridle Baku.

  19. Post update

    Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich34246498445478
2RB Leipzig34198760322865
3B Dortmund342041075462964
4Wolfsburg341710761372461
5Frankfurt341612669531660
6B Leverkusen3414101053391452
7Union Berlin34121485043750
8B Mgladbach341310116456849
9Stuttgart34129135655145
10Freiburg34129135252045
11Hoffenheim341110135254-243
12Mainz34109153956-1739
13Augsburg34106183653-1736
14Hertha Berlin34811154152-1135
15Arminia Bielefeld3498172652-2635
16Köln3489173460-2633
17Werder Bremen34710173657-2131
18Schalke3437242586-6116
View full German Bundesliga table

