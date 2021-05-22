VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz 05

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Jérôme Roussillon.
Line-ups
Wolfsburg
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Pervan
- 19MbabuSubstituted forSantos Saat 57'minutes
- 4Lacroix
- 25BrooksSubstituted forSierslebenat 57'minutes
- 6Rosa SilvaSubstituted forRoussillonat 83'minutes
- 24SchlagerBooked at 56minsSubstituted forGerhardtat 83'minutes
- 27ArnoldBooked at 51mins
- 20Baku
- 17PhilippBooked at 75mins
- 7BrekaloSubstituted forGinczekat 69'minutes
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 14Mehmedi
- 15Roussillon
- 23Guilavogui
- 30Klinger
- 31Gerhardt
- 33Ginczek
- 35Kasten
- 39Siersleben
- 40Santos Sa
Mainz
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 37Dahmen
- 4St. Juste
- 16BellBooked at 40mins
- 19Niakhaté
- 31Kohr
- 22da CostaSubstituted forMweneat 81'minutes
- 35Barreiro MartinsBooked at 29minsSubstituted forLatzaat 32'minutes
- 5BoëtiusBooked at 61minsSubstituted forÖztunaliat 81'minutes
- 18BrosinskiSubstituted forFernandesat 71'minutes
- 7QuaisonSubstituted forSzalaiat 71'minutes
- 21Onisiwo
Substitutes
- 6Latza
- 8Öztunali
- 9Glatzel
- 20Fernandes
- 23Mwene
- 28Szalai
- 33Hanin
- 42Hack
- Referee:
- Bastian Dankert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ádám Szalai.
Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt blocked. Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Maximilian Philipp (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt missed. Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominik Kohr.
Attempt blocked. Dominik Kohr (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Latza.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Maximilian Arnold tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Yannick Gerhardt replaces Xaver Schlager.
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Jérôme Roussillon replaces Paulo Otávio.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg).
Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ridle Baku.
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05).
