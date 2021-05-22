Eibar v Barcelona

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Eibar
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rodríguez
- 20Correa Silva
- 4Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 23Arbilla
- 11Soares Alves
- 25GilSubstituted forLeónat 45'minutes
- 33Atienza
- 8Diop
- 14Inui
- 17Kike
- 9Enrich
Substitutes
- 2Burgos
- 3Bigas
- 6Álvarez
- 7González Casín
- 12Muto
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 18García del Pozo
- 19García
- 21León
- 22Pozo
- 24Rodrigues
- 30Magunagoitia
Barcelona
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Murara Neto
- 4Araujo
- 21de Jong
- 28MinguezaSubstituted forUmtitiat 45'minutes
- 2Dest
- 5Busquets
- 27Kourouma Kourouma
- 24FirpoBooked at 23minsSubstituted forAlbaat 45'minutes
- 17Machado TrincãoSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 45'minutes
- 11Dembélé
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 8Pjanic
- 9Braithwaite
- 12Puig
- 18Alba
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña
- 29De la Fuente
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Miguel Ángel Atienza (Eibar).
Second Half
Second Half begins Eibar 0, Barcelona 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti replaces Óscar Mingueza.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Junior Firpo.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Trincão.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Pedro León replaces Bryan Gil because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eibar 0, Barcelona 0.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miguel Ángel Atienza (Eibar).
Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bryan Gil with a cross.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Anaitz Arbilla (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Barcelona. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Sergiño Dest.
Foul by Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona).
Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rafa Soares.
Offside, Barcelona. Ilaix Moriba tries a through ball, but Junior Firpo is caught offside.
Trincão (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.