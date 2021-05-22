Spanish La Liga
EibarEibar0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Eibar v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Eibar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rodríguez
  • 20Correa Silva
  • 4Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 23Arbilla
  • 11Soares Alves
  • 25GilSubstituted forLeónat 45'minutes
  • 33Atienza
  • 8Diop
  • 14Inui
  • 17Kike
  • 9Enrich

Substitutes

  • 2Burgos
  • 3Bigas
  • 6Álvarez
  • 7González Casín
  • 12Muto
  • 15Valdés Díaz
  • 18García del Pozo
  • 19García
  • 21León
  • 22Pozo
  • 24Rodrigues
  • 30Magunagoitia

Barcelona

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 4Araujo
  • 21de Jong
  • 28MinguezaSubstituted forUmtitiat 45'minutes
  • 2Dest
  • 5Busquets
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 24FirpoBooked at 23minsSubstituted forAlbaat 45'minutes
  • 17Machado TrincãoSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 45'minutes
  • 11Dembélé
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 18Alba
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre

Match Stats

Home TeamEibarAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home11
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Miguel Ángel Atienza (Eibar).

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Eibar 0, Barcelona 0.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti replaces Óscar Mingueza.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Junior Firpo.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Trincão.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Eibar. Pedro León replaces Bryan Gil because of an injury.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Eibar 0, Barcelona 0.

  9. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Miguel Ángel Atienza (Eibar).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bryan Gil with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Anaitz Arbilla (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Sergiño Dest.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona).

  17. Post update

    Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rafa Soares.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Ilaix Moriba tries a through ball, but Junior Firpo is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Trincão (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid38258565254083
2Real Madrid38249565283781
3Barcelona38238784384677
4Sevilla37235952331974
5Villarreal381613960421861
6Real Sociedad3816121058382060
7Real Betis381610124749-258
8Celta Vigo381511125454056
9Ath Bilbao381113144641546
10Osasuna381112153747-1045
11Granada37136184765-1845
12Cádiz381111163658-2244
13Valencia381013155053-343
14Levante38914154657-1141
15Alavés37911173656-2038
16Getafe37910182843-1537
17Elche38812183355-2236
18Huesca38713183453-1934
19Real Valladolid38616163455-2134
20Eibar38613192951-2231
