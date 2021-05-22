Spanish La Liga
ElcheElche1Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0

Elche v Athletic Bilbao

Line-ups

Elche

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Gazzaniga
  • 17Ferrández Pomares
  • 19Barragán
  • 5Verdú
  • 12Calvo Sanromán
  • 16Chaves de la Torre
  • 14Gutiérrez Parejo
  • 6MfuluBooked at 33mins
  • 20Piatti
  • 10Milla
  • 9Boyé

Substitutes

  • 4Marcone
  • 7Martinez Modesto
  • 8Rodríguez
  • 11Morente Oliva
  • 13Badia
  • 15Sánchez Benítez
  • 18Palacios Zapata
  • 21Carrillo
  • 22Rigoni
  • 23Garrido Cifuentes
  • 24Sánchez Guillén
  • 25Mojica

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ezkieta
  • 15Lekue
  • 3Núñez
  • 5Álvarez
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 12Berenguer Remiro
  • 8López
  • 6Vesga
  • 7Gómez
  • 16Sancet
  • 20Villalibre

Substitutes

  • 1Simón
  • 2Morcillo
  • 4Martínez
  • 9Williams
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 18De Marcos
  • 25Herrerín
  • 26Vicente
  • 27Vencedor
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
3,518

Match Stats

Home TeamElcheAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club).

  2. Post update

    Dani Calvo (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Elche 1, Athletic Club 0.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Elche 1, Athletic Club 0.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ibai Gómez (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.

  6. Post update

    Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Fidel (Elche).

  8. Post update

    Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Piatti (Elche).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Unai López.

  12. Post update

    Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).

  13. Post update

    Omenuke Mfulu (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ibai Gómez with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Booking

    Omenuke Mfulu (Elche) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Omenuke Mfulu (Elche).

  17. Post update

    Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Fidel (Elche).

  19. Post update

    Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Lucas Boyé (Elche).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid38258565254083
2Real Madrid38249565283781
3Barcelona38238784384677
4Sevilla37235952331974
5Villarreal381613960421861
6Real Sociedad3816121058382060
7Real Betis381610124749-258
8Celta Vigo381511125454056
9Ath Bilbao381113144641546
10Osasuna381112153747-1045
11Granada37136184765-1845
12Cádiz381111163658-2244
13Valencia381013155053-343
14Levante38914154657-1141
15Alavés37911173656-2038
16Getafe37910182843-1537
17Elche38812183355-2236
18Huesca38713183453-1934
19Real Valladolid38616163455-2134
20Eibar38613192951-2231
