Elche v Athletic Bilbao

Foul by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club).
Line-ups
Elche
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Gazzaniga
- 17Ferrández Pomares
- 19Barragán
- 5Verdú
- 12Calvo Sanromán
- 16Chaves de la Torre
- 14Gutiérrez Parejo
- 6MfuluBooked at 33mins
- 20Piatti
- 10Milla
- 9Boyé
Substitutes
- 4Marcone
- 7Martinez Modesto
- 8Rodríguez
- 11Morente Oliva
- 13Badia
- 15Sánchez Benítez
- 18Palacios Zapata
- 21Carrillo
- 22Rigoni
- 23Garrido Cifuentes
- 24Sánchez Guillén
- 25Mojica
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ezkieta
- 15Lekue
- 3Núñez
- 5Álvarez
- 24Balenziaga
- 12Berenguer Remiro
- 8López
- 6Vesga
- 7Gómez
- 16Sancet
- 20Villalibre
Substitutes
- 1Simón
- 2Morcillo
- 4Martínez
- 9Williams
- 14García Carrillo
- 18De Marcos
- 25Herrerín
- 26Vicente
- 27Vencedor
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 3,518
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Dani Calvo (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Elche 1, Athletic Club 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Elche 1, Athletic Club 0.
Attempt missed. Ibai Gómez (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.
Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fidel (Elche).
Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Piatti (Elche).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Unai López.
Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).
Omenuke Mfulu (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ibai Gómez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Omenuke Mfulu (Elche) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Omenuke Mfulu (Elche).
Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fidel (Elche).
Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Lucas Boyé (Elche).