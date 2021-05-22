Huesca v Valencia

First Half ends, Huesca 0, Valencia 0.
Line-ups
Huesca
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Fernández
- 25Vavro
- 14Pulido
- 18Siovas
- 3Maffeo
- 7FerreiroBooked at 34mins
- 20Seoane
- 17Rico
- 10Gómez
- 9Mir
- 6Ramírez
Substitutes
- 2Doumbia
- 5Mosquera
- 12Okazaki
- 13Fernández
- 19López
- 21Real
- 22G Silva
- 24García
Valencia
Formation 5-4-1
- 13Cillessen
- 2Correia
- 5Gabriel
- 15GuillamónBooked at 20mins
- 12Diakhaby
- 3Latorre
- 20Lee
- 8Soler
- 19Racic
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 22Gómez
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 4Mangala
- 6Reis Ferreira
- 9Gameiro
- 10Oliva
- 14Gayà
- 16Blanco
- 17Cheryshev
- 18Wass
- 21Vallejo Galván
- 24Piccini
- 30Musah
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Jaime Seoane (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Gómez.
Post update
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jaime Seoane (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ferreiro.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Gómez with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Hugo Guillamón.
Post update
Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia).
Post update
David Ferreiro (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by David Ferreiro (Huesca).
Post update
Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Huesca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sandro Ramírez.
Post update
Lee Kang-In (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Denis Vavro (Huesca).
Post update
Offside, Huesca. Pablo Maffeo tries a through ball, but Rafa Mir is caught offside.
Booking
David Ferreiro (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jaime Seoane (Huesca).
Post update
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Toni Lato.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Huesca) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jaime Seoane with a cross.
Post update
Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Huesca).
