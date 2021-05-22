Spanish La Liga
HuescaHuesca0ValenciaValencia0

Huesca v Valencia

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Huesca

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fernández
  • 25Vavro
  • 14Pulido
  • 18Siovas
  • 3Maffeo
  • 7FerreiroBooked at 34mins
  • 20Seoane
  • 17Rico
  • 10Gómez
  • 9Mir
  • 6Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 2Doumbia
  • 5Mosquera
  • 12Okazaki
  • 13Fernández
  • 19López
  • 21Real
  • 22G Silva
  • 24García

Valencia

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13Cillessen
  • 2Correia
  • 5Gabriel
  • 15GuillamónBooked at 20mins
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 3Latorre
  • 20Lee
  • 8Soler
  • 19Racic
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 22Gómez

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 4Mangala
  • 6Reis Ferreira
  • 9Gameiro
  • 10Oliva
  • 14Gayà
  • 16Blanco
  • 17Cheryshev
  • 18Wass
  • 21Vallejo Galván
  • 24Piccini
  • 30Musah
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamHuescaAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Huesca 0, Valencia 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jaime Seoane (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Gómez.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaime Seoane (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ferreiro.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Gómez with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Hugo Guillamón.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia).

  8. Post update

    David Ferreiro (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by David Ferreiro (Huesca).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Huesca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sandro Ramírez.

  11. Post update

    Lee Kang-In (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Denis Vavro (Huesca).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Huesca. Pablo Maffeo tries a through ball, but Rafa Mir is caught offside.

  14. Booking

    David Ferreiro (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jaime Seoane (Huesca).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Toni Lato.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Huesca) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jaime Seoane with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Huesca).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid38258565254083
2Real Madrid38249565283781
3Barcelona38238784384677
4Sevilla37235952331974
5Villarreal381613960421861
6Real Sociedad3816121058382060
7Real Betis381610124749-258
8Celta Vigo381511125454056
9Ath Bilbao381113144641546
10Osasuna381112153747-1045
11Granada37136184765-1845
12Cádiz381111163658-2244
13Valencia381013155053-343
14Levante38914154657-1141
15Alavés37911173656-2038
16Getafe37910182843-1537
17Elche38812183355-2236
18Huesca38713183453-1934
19Real Valladolid38616163455-2134
20Eibar38613192951-2231
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories