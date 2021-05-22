Spanish La Liga
OsasunaOsasuna0Real SociedadReal Sociedad0

Osasuna v Real Sociedad

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Osasuna

Formation 4-5-1

  • 25Pérez
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 4García
  • 5García
  • 39Sánchez
  • 10Torres
  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 24Torró
  • 21Pérez
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 19Gallego PuigsechBooked at 19mins

Substitutes

  • 1Herrera
  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 7Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 8Brasanac
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 15Ramalho
  • 17Budimir
  • 26Álvarez
  • 27Moncayola
  • 28Martínez

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Remiro
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 6Elustondo
  • 24Le Normand
  • 20Monreal
  • 36Zubimendi
  • 16Guevara
  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 21Silva
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 19Isak

Substitutes

  • 2Zaldua
  • 9Fernández
  • 11Januzaj
  • 13Moyá
  • 14Guridi
  • 15Sagnan
  • 17Merquelanz
  • 22Barrenetxea
  • 25Bautista
  • 26Pacheco Dozagarat
  • 28López
Referee:
Jorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Osasuna 0, Real Sociedad 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad).

  3. Post update

    Roberto Torres (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    David Silva (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).

  7. Post update

    David Silva (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Unai García (Osasuna).

  9. Post update

    Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Enric Gallego (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Sánchez.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Ander Guevara (Real Sociedad).

  13. Post update

    Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Enric Gallego (Osasuna).

  15. Post update

    Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna).

  17. Post update

    Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kike Barja (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  20. Post update

    Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid38258565254083
2Real Madrid38249565283781
3Barcelona38238784384677
4Sevilla37235952331974
5Villarreal381613960421861
6Real Sociedad3816121058382060
7Real Betis381610124749-258
8Celta Vigo381511125454056
9Ath Bilbao381113144641546
10Osasuna381112153747-1045
11Granada37136184765-1845
12Cádiz381111163658-2244
13Valencia381013155053-343
14Levante38914154657-1141
15Alavés37911173656-2038
16Getafe37910182843-1537
17Elche38812183355-2236
18Huesca38713183453-1934
19Real Valladolid38616163455-2134
20Eibar38613192951-2231
View full Spanish La Liga table

