Osasuna v Real Sociedad

First Half ends, Osasuna 0, Real Sociedad 0.
Line-ups
Osasuna
Formation 4-5-1
- 25Pérez
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 4García
- 5García
- 39Sánchez
- 10Torres
- 6Sanjurjo
- 24Torró
- 21Pérez
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 19Gallego PuigsechBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 1Herrera
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 7Rodríguez Menéndez
- 8Brasanac
- 12Roncaglia
- 15Ramalho
- 17Budimir
- 26Álvarez
- 27Moncayola
- 28Martínez
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Remiro
- 18Gorosabel
- 6Elustondo
- 24Le Normand
- 20Monreal
- 36Zubimendi
- 16Guevara
- 7Portugués Manzanera
- 21Silva
- 10Oyarzabal
- 19Isak
Substitutes
- 2Zaldua
- 9Fernández
- 11Januzaj
- 13Moyá
- 14Guridi
- 15Sagnan
- 17Merquelanz
- 22Barrenetxea
- 25Bautista
- 26Pacheco Dozagarat
- 28López
- Referee:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Roberto Torres (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
David Silva (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Post update
David Silva (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Unai García (Osasuna).
Post update
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Enric Gallego (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Sánchez.
Post update
Hand ball by Ander Guevara (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Enric Gallego (Osasuna).
Post update
Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna).
Post update
Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kike Barja (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
