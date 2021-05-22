Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid0VillarrealVillarreal1

Real Madrid v Villarreal

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 19Odriozola
  • 3Militão
  • 5Varane
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 11Asensio
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 4Ramos
  • 6Nacho
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 31Blanco

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 24Pedraza
  • 30Pino
  • 25Capoue
  • 5Parejo
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 7Moreno
  • 9Bacca

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 6Funes Mori
  • 12Rabaseda Antolín
  • 15Estupiñán
  • 17Alcácer
  • 18Moreno
  • 19Coquelin
  • 20Peña
  • 21Costa
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 32Baena
  • 34Niño
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

  2. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Real Madrid 0, Villarreal 1.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Villarreal 1.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Villarreal. Carlos Bacca tries a through ball, but Manu Trigueros is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario Gaspar.

  13. Post update

    Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid38258565254083
2Real Madrid38249565283781
3Barcelona38238784384677
4Sevilla37235952331974
5Villarreal381613960421861
6Real Sociedad3816121058382060
7Real Betis381610124749-258
8Celta Vigo381511125454056
9Ath Bilbao381113144641546
10Osasuna381112153747-1045
11Granada37136184765-1845
12Cádiz381111163658-2244
13Valencia381013155053-343
14Levante38914154657-1141
15Alavés37911173656-2038
16Getafe37910182843-1537
17Elche38812183355-2236
18Huesca38713183453-1934
19Real Valladolid38616163455-2134
20Eibar38613192951-2231
View full Spanish La Liga table

