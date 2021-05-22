Real Madrid v Villarreal

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 3Militão
- 5Varane
- 35Gutiérrez
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 11Asensio
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 4Ramos
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 31Blanco
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rulli
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 24Pedraza
- 30Pino
- 25Capoue
- 5Parejo
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 7Moreno
- 9Bacca
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 6Funes Mori
- 12Rabaseda Antolín
- 15Estupiñán
- 17Alcácer
- 18Moreno
- 19Coquelin
- 20Peña
- 21Costa
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 32Baena
- 34Niño
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Second Half
Second Half begins Real Madrid 0, Villarreal 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Villarreal 1.
Attempt saved. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Offside, Villarreal. Carlos Bacca tries a through ball, but Manu Trigueros is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario Gaspar.
Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a set piece situation.