Real Valladolid v Atlético Madrid

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Line-ups
Real Valladolid
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Masip
- 18Janko
- 4Olivas Alba
- 15El Yamiq
- 25Olaza
- 10Plano
- 17Mesa
- 20San Emeterio Díaz
- 19Villa Suárez
- 9Weissman
- 16de Sousa Mendonça
Substitutes
- 2Pérez
- 5Sánchez de Felipe
- 7Guardiola Navarro
- 8Pérez
- 11Hervías
- 21Herrero Javaloyas
- 22Martínez García
- 23Rubio
- 24Fernández
- 26Pérez
- 40Neves Filipe
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 18Felipe
- 2Giménez
- 22Hermoso
- 14Llorente
- 6Koke
- 8Saúl
- 10Correa
- 9Suárez
- 21Carrasco
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 7Sequeira
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 24Vrsaljko
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Second Half
Second Half begins Real Valladolid 1, Atletico Madrid 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Real Valladolid 1, Atletico Madrid 0.
Post update
Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcos de Sousa (Real Valladolid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
Post update
Hand ball by Toni Villa (Real Valladolid).
Post update
Hand ball by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Attempt saved. Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Olaza with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Marcos de Sousa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Felipe (Atletico Madrid) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Kiko Olivas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
Post update
Offside, Real Valladolid. Kiko Olivas tries a through ball, but Roque Mesa is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.
Post update
Attempt saved. José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Koke with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Jawad El Yamiq.