Spanish La Liga
Real ValladolidReal Valladolid1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0

Real Valladolid v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Real Valladolid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Masip
  • 18Janko
  • 4Olivas Alba
  • 15El Yamiq
  • 25Olaza
  • 10Plano
  • 17Mesa
  • 20San Emeterio Díaz
  • 19Villa Suárez
  • 9Weissman
  • 16de Sousa Mendonça

Substitutes

  • 2Pérez
  • 5Sánchez de Felipe
  • 7Guardiola Navarro
  • 8Pérez
  • 11Hervías
  • 21Herrero Javaloyas
  • 22Martínez García
  • 23Rubio
  • 24Fernández
  • 26Pérez
  • 40Neves Filipe

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 18Felipe
  • 2Giménez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 8Saúl
  • 10Correa
  • 9Suárez
  • 21Carrasco

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 7Sequeira
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamReal ValladolidAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Real Valladolid 1, Atletico Madrid 0.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Real Valladolid 1, Atletico Madrid 0.

  4. Post update

    Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marcos de Sousa (Real Valladolid).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Toni Villa (Real Valladolid).

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Olaza with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Marcos de Sousa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Felipe (Atletico Madrid) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Kiko Olivas.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Real Valladolid. Kiko Olivas tries a through ball, but Roque Mesa is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Koke with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Jawad El Yamiq.

Top Stories