Harry Kane scored his 23rd Premier League goal of the season for Tottenham

Harry Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot for a third time after finishing the season with 23 goals.

Kane was level with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on 22 goals going into the final day of the season.

His goal in Tottenham's 4-2 win at Leicester - which sealed their place in the Europa Conference League - secured Kane the trophy.

Kane, whose previous wins came in 2015-16 and 2016-17, is widely reported to want to leave Tottenham.

He is known to be frustrated after another trophy-less campaign, which included the sacking of manager Jose Mourinho in April just before they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.

Kane said he hopes to have "a good, honest conversation" with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about his future.

The Spurs frontman has now scored eight goals on the final day of the Premier League season - only Andrew Cole (nine), Les Ferdinand (nine) and Matthew le Tissier (eight) have scored more.

Clean sheet king crowned

While the race for the Golden Boot enjoyed an exciting conclusion, the same cannot be said about the Golden Glove - the award for the goalkeeper who keeps the most clean sheets in a Premier League season.

That contest was already over before the final game, with Ederson winning it for the second successive season.

The Manchester City stopper has helped his side win the title by keeping 19 clean sheets in 36 appearances.

With Liverpool's Alisson having secured the award in 2018-19 with 21 clean sheets, it means the Golden Glove has remained in Brazilian hands for three successive seasons.