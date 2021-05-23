Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan5UdineseUdinese0

Inter Milan v Udinese

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1HandanovicSubstituted forPadelliat 45'minutes
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forPerisicat 57'minutes
  • 8Vecino
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 12SensiSubstituted forEriksenat 39'minutes
  • 15Young
  • 99PinamontiSubstituted forSánchezat 65'minutes
  • 10MartínezBooked at 26minsSubstituted forLukakuat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6de Vrij
  • 7Sánchez
  • 9Lukaku
  • 14Perisic
  • 22Vidal
  • 23Barella
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 37Skriniar
  • 97Radu

Udinese

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Musso
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 14Bonifazi
  • 3Caetano de Souza Santos
  • 16Molina
  • 10de PaulSubstituted forMakengoat 69'minutes
  • 11Souza Silva
  • 19Stryger Larsen
  • 90ZeegelaarSubstituted forForestieriat 59'minutes
  • 37Pereyra
  • 7OkakaSubstituted forLlorenteat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ouwejan
  • 6Makengo
  • 24Battistella
  • 31Gasparini
  • 32Llorente
  • 45Forestieri
  • 64Palumbo
  • 65Rigo
  • 68Basha
  • 96Scuffet
Referee:
Manuel Volpi
Attendance:
1,000

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamUdinese
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  2. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Udinese.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Victor Makengo (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Victor Makengo (Udinese).

  5. Post update

    Ashley Young (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross following a fast break.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 5, Udinese 0. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Walace (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Udinese) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matías Vecino.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Jean-Victor Makengo replaces Rodrigo de Paul.

  12. Post update

    Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Samir (Udinese).

  15. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Andrea Pinamonti.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 4, Udinese 0. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matías Vecino.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Becão (Udinese).

  19. Post update

    Andrea Pinamonti (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Samir (Udinese).

Top Stories