Inter Milan v Udinese

Penalty conceded by Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1HandanovicSubstituted forPadelliat 45'minutes
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 13Ranocchia
- 95Bastoni
- 2HakimiSubstituted forPerisicat 57'minutes
- 8Vecino
- 5Gagliardini
- 12SensiSubstituted forEriksenat 39'minutes
- 15Young
- 99PinamontiSubstituted forSánchezat 65'minutes
- 10MartínezBooked at 26minsSubstituted forLukakuat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 6de Vrij
- 7Sánchez
- 9Lukaku
- 14Perisic
- 22Vidal
- 23Barella
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 37Skriniar
- 97Radu
Udinese
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Musso
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 14Bonifazi
- 3Caetano de Souza Santos
- 16Molina
- 10de PaulSubstituted forMakengoat 69'minutes
- 11Souza Silva
- 19Stryger Larsen
- 90ZeegelaarSubstituted forForestieriat 59'minutes
- 37Pereyra
- 7OkakaSubstituted forLlorenteat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ouwejan
- 6Makengo
- 24Battistella
- 31Gasparini
- 32Llorente
- 45Forestieri
- 64Palumbo
- 65Rigo
- 68Basha
- 96Scuffet
- Referee:
- Manuel Volpi
- Attendance:
- 1,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Udinese.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jean-Victor Makengo (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Victor Makengo (Udinese).
Post update
Ashley Young (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 5, Udinese 0. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Walace (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Udinese) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matías Vecino.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Jean-Victor Makengo replaces Rodrigo de Paul.
Post update
Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
Post update
Foul by Samir (Udinese).
Post update
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Andrea Pinamonti.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 4, Udinese 0. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matías Vecino.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Becão (Udinese).
Post update
Andrea Pinamonti (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Samir (Udinese).
