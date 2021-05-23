Last updated on .From the section Irish

Bonner was made redundant from his technical director role with the FAI in 2010

FAI president Gerry McAnaney has been re-elected for a second term after seeing off Dave Moran at the association's virtual EGM on Sunday.

McAnaney, who was elected in January 2020, claimed 60.5% of the votes from the 131 present General Assembly members to beat Leinster FA's Moran.

Paul Cooke will continue in his role as vice-president after securing 63% of the votes to eclipse Ursula Scully.

The president and vice-president were both elected on two-year terms.

The recent change to the FAI's structures means the 12-person board will be comprised of six football directors and six independent directors.

The result of the votes sees Moran and Scully lose their seats on the board and by replaced by two independent directors, one of whom is Packie Bonner.

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Bonner was ratified by delegates as an independent director, 11 years after he was made redundant from his position as the association's technical director.

Bonner joins Roy Barrett, the association's chairman, Catherine Guy, Liz Joyce, Robert Watt and Gary Twohig as the six independent directors.