Last updated on .From the section Brechin

Brechin City's Christopher McKee was sent off for using foul and abusive language of a homophobic nature

Christopher McKee was sent off for allegedly using foul and abusive language of a homophobic nature as Brechin City lost their Scottish League 2 play-off final to Kelty Hearts.

The on-loan Rangers striker was shown a straight red card in the 41st minute by referee Craig Napier.

Brechin lost 1-0 on the day and 3-1 on aggregate to drop out of the senior set-up for the first time in 67 years.

Player-manager Michael Paton said the 19-year-old was "left in tears".

Paton said he had been unable to clarify with McKee what had been said but admitted that, if a homophobic slur had been used, it was a case of "zero tolerance".

"The ref's had a wee word with him - I think he's said he's used some language he's not happy with," he told BBC Scotland.

"I don't know what Chris has said because he's in a bit of a state. He's upset himself, he's crying, so I'll have a conversation with him after I go back in."