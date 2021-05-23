Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Swansea City Ladies are unbeaten in the Welsh Premier Women's League this season

Swansea City Ladies are two games away from securing the double in top-flight Welsh women's football.

They beat Cardiff City 6-0 on Sunday to leave them needing a point to win the Welsh Premier Women's League (WPWL) title.

If they earn that point at Aberystwyth on Sunday, 30 May, they will beat leaders Cardiff Met to the title.

In the meantime Swansea meet Cardiff City Ladies on Wednesday in the WPWL final at Dragon Park, Newport.