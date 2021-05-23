Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Harry Maguire (second right) appeared at the premiere of Sir Alex Ferguson's new film on Thursday without crutches or a protective boot

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will need to train on Tuesday if he is to play in Wednesday's Europa League final, says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Maguire has missed United's past four league games after suffering ligament damage against Aston Villa on 9 May.

The 28-year-old centre-back has played 54 games for United this season but Solskjaer says he is still "a bit away" from being ready to face Villarreal.

"He doesn't look great," said Solskjaer after Sunday's 2-1 victory over Wolves.

"He has to train on Tuesday when we are over there, so don't expect him to be ready."

Prior to twisting his ankle against Villa, Maguire had played every minute of United's league games since joining from Leicester for a world record £80m fee for a defender in 2019.

Less rest for United

United, who finished second in the Premier League, will travel to Poland aiming to end a run of four years without a trophy - their last being the 2017 Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Goals from teenager Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata gave the Red Devils victory at Wolves, with Solskjaer making 10 changes to his starting XI.

Villarreal have an extra day's rest after finishing their domestic season on Saturday, but Solskjaer said United had not asked the Premier League to move their match.

"Fair play to La Liga for moving seven games so Villarreal had another day's preparation," he said. "Whenever we can help our own teams, we should.

"You always feel pressure to win things at Manchester United. Progress in the league shows progress. The next step is to win trophies and challenge in the Premier League as well.

"Winning a trophy can give you belief but it can make you hungry for more. I know my players believe they can win it."