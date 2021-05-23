Last updated on .From the section Newport

Kevin Ellison’s spectacular goal at Forest Green was his third in 29 appearances for Newport

Kevin Ellison says Newport County's remarkable League Two play-off semi-final win over Forest Green is one of the finest moments of his long career.

Ellison, 42, became the oldest goalscorer in play-off history as he helped inspire a Newport revival on a night of drama at the New Lawn.

The Exiles won an extraordinary contest 5-4 on aggregate to set up a Wembley final against Morecambe.

"This is up there with the best for me," Ellison said.

"When you look at it and the age that I'm getting on and people go 'oh, how long are you going to play?' and stuff like that.

"But to come on and score, but more importantly it's about the team and the football club going to Wembley and obviously that's the big thing."

Ellison, who has played in the Football League for two decades, joined Newport at the start of this season having been released by Morecambe after nine years at the club.

He hit the headlines in March when, after scoring for Newport against Morecambe, he ran straight to Shrimps boss Derek Adams and screamed in celebration.

"It's written in the stars - it's perfect for me," added Ellison.

"Tell me a game to go to a play-off final and I would have picked Newport-Morcambe.

"And who knows? Hopefully I can impact and have an effect on the game next week."

Newport beat Forest Green 2-0 in the first leg, but saw that advantage wiped out inside eight minutes at the New Lawn.

They were 3-2 down on aggregate when Ellison's long-range effort went in off the bar.

Joss Labadie added another before ex-County striker Jamille Matt's late strike sent the contest to extra time.

With penalties looming, Nicky Maynard stabbed home in the 119th minute to seal Newport's second League Two play-off final place in three seasons.

Manager Mike Flynn admitted he was feeling emotional at full time, saying: "I am because it's been a tough year on the pitch and off the pitch.

"The circumstances we are living in, people have lost lives, and then the number of games sandwiched in.

"I am so proud of these players, everything they have done. This is their reward, a trip to Wembley, and hopefully we can get the win against a good and dangerous Morecambe team."

On Ellison, Flynn added: "He is never short of a word or two. I was consoling one or two of the Forest Green players [at the end of the game] when he walked past.

"He said 'that's it, just save me for the big games gaffer'. That's him in a nutshell. He doesn't stop. He looks after himself, he is in fantastic shape, he is a credit to himself."