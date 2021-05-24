Europa League - Final
VillarrealVillarreal20:00Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Stadion Energa Gdansk

Villarreal v Manchester United: Man Utd boss Solskjaer 'quietly confident'

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bruno Fernandes: 'It's an honour' to be compared to Eric Cantona, says Man Utd midfielder

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says a Manchester United win over Villarreal in the Europa League final could be a "stepping stone for a big future".

United face Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland, on Wednesday (20:00 BST).

Solskjaer, a Champions League winner with United as a player, has yet to win a trophy since taking charge of the club in 2018-19.

"This is a team that we've rebuilt in the last few years, hopefully this is the start of something more," he said.

United have not won a major trophy for four years but Solskjaer said he was "quietly confident" of beating Villarreal, who finished seventh in Spain's La Liga in 2020-21.

"This is the best club in the world," he added.

"That's the pleasure and the pressure of Manchester United. That's something the players are ready for. They wouldn't have signed here if they weren't top players.

"These are big nights for us. It might be the stepping stone for a big future.

"This group of players has been working for a year and a half together. The next step for them is to enjoy a game like this - I've seen something growing inside of the players."

More to follow.

