Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic's long wait to appoint a new manager is set to end this week as Eddie Howe finally prepares to put pen to paper on a Parkhead deal. (Daily Record)
Newcastle United 'are advancing' their pursuit of Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. (Sun)
Tommy Wright says Kilmarnock have been practising penalties ahead of tonight's Premiership play-off second leg with Dundee. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass wants to use the club's strategic partnership with MLS side Atlanta United to bring players to Scotland from South American (Evening Express)
Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch has vowed to hit top form under new boss Stephen Glass after 18 months of frustration. (Evening Express)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits it will be hard to hold onto his double-cup winning stars this summer. (Courier)
Brechin City boss Michael Paton insists his relegated side will bounce back 'bigger, better and stronger' after being relegated into the Highland League. (Courier)
Hibernian's game plan worked better than Glasgow City's said head coach Dean Gibson as his side drew 0-0 with the Champions at Broadwood. (Anyone's Game)