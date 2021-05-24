St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes he still has "plenty to look forward to" in his role at McDiarmid Park after guiding the club to an incredible cup double.

The Perth side beat Hibs at Hampden on Saturday to add the Scottish Cup to their League Cup success in March.

They have also reached the Europa League qualifiers for the first time since 2017.

"There are always different challenges," said Davidson.

"It will be very hard to hold onto one or two of our players who have performed well and I know there are clubs interested.

"So that's the next challenge, how do you rebuild and keep moving them in the right direction and playing in the positive manner. I want to play high-pressing football. Obviously Europe's a great thing as well so there's plenty to look forward to."

Davidson is in his first season as a manager in his own right, following on from eight years of being assistant boss at Saints, Stoke City and Millwall.

The 44-year-old admits the extent of what St Johnstone have achieved this campaign has "not quite" sunk in.

"When you look at the history of St Johnstone, to win one trophy in 137 years and then to win two in three months, you go 'wow that's incredible'", Davidson told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Hopefully it gives every other small club the opportunity to go and belief they can go and achieve something.

"I've managed to go down a pathway which I thought was right for me, rather than get a manager's job straight from playing. I really wanted to learn and see what goes on behind the scenes. I take all those experiences and tried to use it this season and we're very fortunate we managed to do something special.

"I've had loads of great messages; people from my Blackburn days, my Preston days, former managers and people I've played with that I hadn't heard from in ages. I really appreciate the time and the courtesy of them to actually go and send me a message. I've tried to get back to everybody."

What a dive from Davidson...

Footage of Davidson sliding across a wet dressing room floor during the players' celebrations emerged over the weekend and he explained how it was important to show he was keen to have a bit of fun.

Davidson said: "I said to my wife last night 'my stomach muscles are really sore' and she said 'that's because you landed flat on the floor on your belly'.

"I didn't realise it was going to go on social media but I was quite impressed with myself.

"To be honest with you, as I was going flying across the floor I thought the door was going to swing open, then my head realised it didn't swing open!"