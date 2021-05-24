Last updated on .From the section Irish

Robbie Benson scored the winning goal as St Pat's beat Derry 2-0 on 9 April

Premier Division: Derry City v St Patrick's Athletic Venue: The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Monday, 24 May Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live coverage on Foyle Digital channels and the BBC Sport website from 17:30 BST

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins says the league position of his side's opponents at the Brandywell on Monday comes as "no surprise to him".

St Patrick's Athletic lie third in the table, three points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers and one behind second-placed Sligo Rovers.

"They're a very good side, they have recruited well. It's no surprise where they are in the table," said Higgins.

Derry have Daniel Lafferty and David Parkhouse back in their squad.

Mark Walsh is struggling to be fit however.

The Candystripes will hope to build on their 1-1 draw at Waterford on Friday and avenge a 2-0 reverse at the hands of St Pat's earlier in the campaign.

Higgins' two home games in charge since taking over from Declan Devine have yielded a 1-1 draw with Longford and a 2-1 defeat by Finn Harps.

"We probably deserved to take four points from those two home games," argued the Derry boss.

"Finn Harps probably shaded it but we could still have taken a point away from that game while there was a lot to be positive about from the performance against Longford."